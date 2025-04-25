Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.