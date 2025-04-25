Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 646.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $48.94 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.