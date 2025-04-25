Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

BATS SPYI opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

