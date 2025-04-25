Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,699 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 189,206 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. TD Cowen lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 7.0 %

STM opened at $23.31 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.