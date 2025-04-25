Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Q2 Earnings

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CMA opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 250,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.