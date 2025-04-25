Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EFC FY2025 Earnings

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 814.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

