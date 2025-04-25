Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Q2 Earnings

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

FNB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 34.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

