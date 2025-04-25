Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Etsy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

