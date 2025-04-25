Evercore ISI Cuts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $60.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.01. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

