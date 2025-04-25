Evercore ISI Cuts Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $51.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.16.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $5,131,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

