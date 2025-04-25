Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NTRS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,550,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Northern Trust by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 644,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after acquiring an additional 562,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

