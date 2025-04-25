Evercore ISI Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

Shares of SYF opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 52,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 414,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

