Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 824.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,825 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 758,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after buying an additional 318,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $966.51 million, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

