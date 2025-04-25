Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
Exxaro Resources Trading Up 6.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Exxaro Resources
Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.
