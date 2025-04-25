Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fastly by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 11,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $90,602.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,685.72. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,374,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,449,928.56. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,903 shares of company stock worth $1,001,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

