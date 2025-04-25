FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.17. FedEx has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

