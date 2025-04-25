Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 750,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after buying an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,675 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $67.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.57 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.