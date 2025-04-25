Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.44 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.32). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.29), with a volume of 806,511 shares traded.

Filtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £210.58 million, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nat Edington acquired 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017.30 ($33,369.75). Also, insider Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.49), for a total value of £376,320 ($501,960.78). Insiders have sold 344,663 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,866 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

