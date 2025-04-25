Financial Review: Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) & SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SSE has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 2 1 2 3.00 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SSE and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSE and Parkson Retail Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $13.14 billion 1.85 $2.24 billion N/A N/A Parkson Retail Group $591.08 million 0.06 $9.38 million N/A N/A

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Parkson Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SSE beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It also provides food and beverages, property, and consultancy management services; wholesale and retails cosmetic products, and trade; and offers money lending and credit services, as well as engages in domestic and cross-border trading. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

