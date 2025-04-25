First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.90 and traded as high as $49.11. First Capital shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 29,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

