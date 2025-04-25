First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

