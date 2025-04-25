First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 820,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

