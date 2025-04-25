First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMBH. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

