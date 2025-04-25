First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,984,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

