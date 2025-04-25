Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.76 and traded as high as $91.22. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 429 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

