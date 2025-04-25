Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Freedom by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Freedom by 828.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freedom news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,826.26. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,011.78. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

