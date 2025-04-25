Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Freedom by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Freedom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freedom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Freedom by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

In other Freedom news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $465,001.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,192. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,725,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,920. This trade represents a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,973 shares of company stock worth $4,883,489. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.10. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.24.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

