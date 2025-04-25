Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,779.36. This represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

