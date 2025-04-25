Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 2,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

