Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

