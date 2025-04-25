FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Issued By DA Davidson

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Evercore ISI downgraded Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. Comerica has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 96.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

