FY2025 Earnings Estimate for LLY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the company will post earnings of $21.89 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.00.

LLY stock opened at $861.11 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $827.14 and its 200-day moving average is $818.81. The firm has a market cap of $816.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

