FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:NOA Issued By Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NOA stock opened at C$21.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

