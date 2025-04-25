FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AEM Issued By Stifel Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$165.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$86.66 and a 52-week high of C$175.33. The stock has a market cap of C$58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.87.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

