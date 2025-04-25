FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:WFG Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.99. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
TSE WFG opened at C$100.77 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$98.05 and a 1-year high of C$141.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$108.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.03.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.