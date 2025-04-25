FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:WFG Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.99. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE WFG opened at C$100.77 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$98.05 and a 1-year high of C$141.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$108.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.03.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.