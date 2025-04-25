FY2025 Earnings Forecast for UNH Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $26.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $29.82. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective (down from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNH opened at $424.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $417.12 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

