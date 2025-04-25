FY2025 EPS Estimate for Franco-Nevada Increased by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $178.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,540,000 after buying an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,124,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after buying an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

