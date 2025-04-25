FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Boosted by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIFree Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$37.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGI opened at C$39.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.89. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.63 and a 12 month high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

