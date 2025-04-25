FY2025 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Reduced by B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIA. Scotiabank raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.06.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

