FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:ITR Increased by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.60.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

