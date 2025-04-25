FY2025 EPS Estimates for Innospec Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Innospec in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. Innospec has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,240.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

