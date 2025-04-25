FY2025 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Decreased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.71.

TA stock opened at C$12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.22.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

