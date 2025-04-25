FY2025 EPS Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Lowered by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

