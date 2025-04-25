Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,786 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,234,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 418,059 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 234,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 282,912 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRNT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

