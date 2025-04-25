Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,958 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. English Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 281,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of TITN opened at $17.03 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $379,078.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

