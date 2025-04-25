Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Denny’s by 2,820.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,854 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 274,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Denny’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 251,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Denny’s Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn bought 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelli Valade bought 9,700 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at $989,094.78. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

