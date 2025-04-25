Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,483 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VNDA stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,369.62. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

