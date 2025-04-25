Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,272 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101,610 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

