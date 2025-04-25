Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,929 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 143,791 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 94,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60,316 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.30 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.75 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at $701,373. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,997.27. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

