Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 324,910 BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 324,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BKV during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Insider Activity at BKV

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Tameron sold 5,000 shares of BKV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $957,013.37. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $851,490.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKV shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

BKV Stock Performance

BKV opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. BKV Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

